Rangers legend Gray returns to Hebridean soil

Former Rangers player and Scotland International Andy Gray returned to his roots last week as he and his family spent the weekend on the Hebridean soil where the football legend spent so many summers in his youth..

Andy’s mother was from Back originally and although he was born and brought up in Glasgow, Andy spent many summers on the island village during his childhood where he was famously a regular player in the Back FC team of the time.

Now based in Qatar, working as a presenter for BeIN Sports, the light blues fans favourite had promised to visit The Lewis and Harris RSC for a Q & A night next time he was in the Western Isles and he was true to his word.

The Gray family headed to the Stornoway based Rangers Club late on Saturday afternoon to take in The FA Cup Final before the special event began that evening. Another local Rangers legend, Ronnie MacKinnon, welcomed Andy and his family to the club and the pair enjoyed chatting about their times at Ibrox.

Gray & MacKinnon then took to the stage at 8pm to begin the Q & A night at a now packed club house.

Andy was delighted to see many old friends from Back among the members of LHRSC and opened the event by telling the eager crowd about how he joined Rangers in 1988, the club he had supported his whole life.

He then went on to tell the island supporters some great stories from the 88-89 title winning season, which would be the first of the famous 9 In A Row for the Glasgow giants. Andy also had some great tales from his playing days in England, his Scotland caps and his post playing career as a football pundit.

Following the main part of the Q & A, there was a short break, before Andy took to the stage again for a few more questions. He and Ronnie then drew the raffle, which gave the Rangers fans a chance to get their hands on some fantastic Rangers memorabilia. Andy closed the main part of the evening with a word of thanks to the members and committee of the Lewis & Harris RSC for the warm welcome and great hospitality he and his family received.

He stayed at the Club House for another couple of hours for pictures and to chat with the fans informally before calling it a night.

Andy thoroughly enjoyed his time in Lewis and planned to catch up with more of his relatives and tour some of the island before the end of his visit.