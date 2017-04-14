Rubhachs reunite in Highland derby

Two teenage wonderkids who were produced on the Rubhach football production line created something which must be an island football first when they lined up on opposing sides in a Highland derby.

Schoolboys Donald Alex Morrison and Matthew Wright, who are also former Point FC junior team mates, swapped the red shirt of their home club for those of Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County for a full-blooded under-15 match.

Lining up for Caley was 15-year-old Morrison from Garrabost who has been with the Inverness side since moving across the Minch two years ago.

In the opposing changing room was the free scoring Wright from Bayble, who was snapped up on a two-year deal by County last month and has continued his goal-grabbing ways for the Dingwall outfit.

Both lads netted on a thrilling afternoon of football as County ran out 4-2 winners. Wright netted twice for County while Morrison also scored after being pushed forward from a defensive role into an attacking midfield role.

Morrison’s last match for his former school, The Nicolson Institute, was in a victorious North of Scotland cup final where he helped take the trophy across the Minch.

Before leaving Lewis he also appeared for the senior Point team as a substitute in two Eilean an Fhraoich games. Wright has been a natural goal scoring talent since his early days in primary school and he’s centre forward for the S3 Nicolson Institute team that also lifted the North of Scotland trophy last year. In the past month he has scored seven goals in his last three matches with County.