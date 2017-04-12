Saints earn opening weekend win with away day over North Uist

Iochar Saints roared into league action with a comfortable win over North Uist at the new school pitch at Paible.

It was a well earned, and fully deserved three points for the scintilating Saints as they picked up a fine 4-0 victory.

On a wet evening on a terrible surface which both sides struggled to come to terms with early on in the match Saints finally got to grips with conditions after 20 mins they had the first real chance when Joe MacInnes crossed from the left wing and Ally Downie flung himself at the ball but missed the ball with the goal at his mercy.

North Uist Utd were defending stoutly with Fraser ‘Kyles’ Macdonald and Donald Macilwraith both playing well in the centre of defence. ButSaints were always looking the most likely to open the scoring despite both Downie and Angus ‘Nooie’ Campbell shooting wide when given a glance of the Utd goal.

United rarely threatened the Saints goal in the first half with only one corner recorded in a the opening 45 .

With the sides looking like going in level the match turned completely in a crazy three minute spell either side of halftime.

Moments before the half-time break Joe MacInnes raced down the left wing and picked out Downie at the back post and this time the striker hammered home a low drive to give saints a 1-0 lead at the interval.

From the restart Joe MacInnes tried his luck from the halfway line but his effort looked to be an easy take for veteran Utd keeper Stuart Menzies but he misjudged the flight of the ball and it skipped off the greasy surface and into the net.

And a minute later Menzie was again retrieving the ball from his net after MacInnes again broke free down the left wing and drilled a shot home from 12 yards .

Utd were rattled by the start to the half and indeed had Menzies to thank for keeping them in the game as he denied the saints forwards with four superb saves atoning for his earlier error.

Utd changed their formation to try to get back into the match and almost got a goal but Angus ‘Bengie’ Macintosh saw his overhead kick shave the post then Keith ‘KT’ Macdonald had a shot cleared of the Saints line,

With 15 mins and the light fading so did any chance of a Utd revival as Saints secured the win when sub JohnWoodman used his pace in behind the defence and slot past Menzies.