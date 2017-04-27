Saints go marching on in the league

The road to the Highland Amateur Cup came to Daliburgh on Saturday as Eriskay welcomed Back in a prelimamary round clash.

With south Uist drenched in glorious sunshine the game kicked off with Back trying to find any rhythm on the dry and rather bumpy surface, we were treated to only a few fleeting runs from the pacy Stewart MacDonald, who was giving the Eriskay defence a tough time.

Eriskay themselves enjoyed a few forages forward with Darren Davidson and Michael Iain MacInnes prominent as well as Dominic MacAulay. But the home side did not use their one real outlet enough, which was the little magician MacAulay. Cherry MacAulay deployed a centre pairing of Jordan MacPherson and Callum Campbell but too often the centre midfield lads were caught in possession or over-hitting balls which left their forwards chasing the ball too often.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring when the impressive Gordon MacIver squared for Jason MacLeod to knock home. Not long after it was 2-0 when man of the match Stewart MacDonald (one of three brothers playing for Back) scored. Further goals from Jason MacLeod and David Maciver had the visitors on easy street going in at the interval.

The second half was a rather sloppy affair although Back had the ball in the net at the start of the half it was ruled out for offiside. Stephen MacPherson for Eriskay did have a good run and shot which was well saved by keeper Michael MacIver in the Back goal.

Chris MacKay knocked in number five after a mistake by the Eriskay keeper and the final goal was knocked in by James ‘Mo’ Murray after fine work from substitute Louis MacDonald.

Eriskay: Connor MacPhee, Stephen MacPherson, Michael Iain MacInnes, Michael Campbell, Roddy Paul MacDonald, Jordan MacPherson, Callum Campbell, Seumas Campbell, Darren Davidson , Dominic MacAulay and David MacIsaac

Back: Michael MacIver, David Maciver, Jason MacLeod, Campbell MacDonald, David MacRae, Stewart MacDonald, Chris MacKay, Ali MacIver, Connor Mackay, Gordon Maciver and Joel Martin.

LEAGUE ACTION

In league business on Friday night at Daliburgh, Iochdar Saints the visitors secured a 2-0 victory over Southend with goals from Angus Nooie Campbell and Joseph MacInnes.

But the home team were very unfortunate not to come away with at least a point in a game they totally dominated in the second half and if it wasn’t for the heroics of Baba MacPhee in the away goal and some rather unfortunate luck they would have definitely taken something from the game.

Southend will know they can compete with Barra and Southend and will not be far away come the end of the season.

They were also missing a few players. Saints will feel delighted to come away with another three points and leaves them sitting pretty at the top of the league with maximum points from their first three games.