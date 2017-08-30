Saints march to league glory again

Iochdar Saints are Uist and Barra League champions for the first time in three seasons after they reclaimed the silverware this week.

Although it is their first title since 2014 it is Saints’ fifth in the last seven seasons in what has been a golden period for Saints.

It has been a tremendous league campaign for the South Uist side who claimed the title on the back of a 3-1 home win over Southend.

Ally Downie scored a brace with Angus Campbell also finding the back of the net on a day to remember for Saints and their supporters as they marched back up to the top of the Uist and Barra footballing mountain.

Well done to all at Saints for another superb season and well deserved title triumph.

Elsewhere, Benbecula saw off Eriskay 2-0. Benbecula dominated the first half with Mark MacRury continuing his fine vein of form with two well taken goals, although MacRury came off later in the half with a recurrence of the knee injury that has plagued him over the years.

Benbecula will be hoping the injury is not long term and he is back for the Billy MacNeil Cup which start next month. Eriskay stand-in keeper Roddy Paul MacDonald was in inspired form in the opening half hour and especially excellent stops from Gary Skinner and Donald MacPherson.

Eriskay came more into the game in the second half and for long spells bombarded the home goal with Hector MacPhee and Donnie MacLeod proving a tough nut to crack.

Young Scott MacAulay having a fine game with important stops from Dominic MacAulay and youngster Liam MacKinnon especially with a stop from three yards which was superb.