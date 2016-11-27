Scots call for teen

The chance to train and play with the Scottish national team has been earned by a kid keeper from Lewis.

Chloe Nicolson, who is still just 14, is preparing for her third trip down with the under-16 Scotland squad after wowing national team selectors during trials.

She also plays with both the Nicolson Institute school team, with whom she won the North of Scotland Cup earlier this year, and she works with the Western Isles Development Squad.

Good luck to Chloe as she continues her exciting journey.