Select to host SPL side

Scottish Premier League side Ross County have confirmed they will be sending a team across the Minch to play our own Lewis and Harris Select later this summer.

County will take on the Select on Friday, August 4, hopefully

at Goathill Park with plans to also host a buffet and question and answer session following the match with County chairman Roy McGregor.

The match is in aid of funds for the Bethesda Hospice in Stornoway and the match and evening event has been arranged by Kenny ‘Fiadh’ Maciver, one of the Bethesda fundraising team and of course the former chairman of the Lewis and Harris Football Association.

“It is the 25th anniversary of Bethesda Hospice this year so we wanted to mark it and do as much as we could,” explained Kenny.

“I contacted Ross County who said they would be happy to send a team over.

“Their development squad has just won the Scottish Development League which shows the standard of their players. Several of that development squad have already played for the Ross County first team so the squad they send over will be a mix of promising development players and others who have first team experience.”

He continued: “Hopefully the match will be well supported by all football fans in Lewis and Harris as it will be a good game and it is for such a worthy cause.”

Kenny also confirmed plans for an after match event in the Caladh Inn, Stornoway, where Ross County chairman Roy McGregor will be part of a question and answer sessions hosted by Alex O’Henley.

More information will be published in the Gazette in the months prior to the match.