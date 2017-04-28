West Side wizard Innes Iain Morrison is unplayable for West Side

Innes Iain Morrison is showing signs that he is determined to return to the dizzy heights of 2014 when he enjoyed a clean sweep of all honours as West Side lifted the league title trophy.

In the same season Morrison was crowned top goalscorer and also presented with the Under-21 Player of the Year prize for the league and also the big one - Lewis and Harris Player of the Year.

Last year he didn’t reach the same dizzy heights but this time around?

The West Side wizard hasn’t just hit the ground running, it’s like he is playing games while wearing a cloak and with his underpants on top of his kit. In West Side’s opening four fixtures Morrison has been unplayable. Scoring at least once in every game he conjured up a glorious winner to sink Point in an early clash of the pre-season title favourites. And against Stornoway Athletic on Friday night he scored four to take his early season haul to seven in just four matches.

Martainn Shields also netted for West Side on a night in which a stubborn Aths side, missing several senior players, refused to buckle or accept defeat.

Morrison opened the scoring with a simple volley into the net at the far post after Martainn Shields lofted a cross from the left hand side.

He doubled his and West’s tally just before the half-hour mark with a low shot from 18-yards after making a yard of space as he cut inside two Aths defenders.

Within a minute of the restart Aths halved the deficit as Macritchie curled a free kick from the left touchline into the opposite corner to make it 2-1.

Morrison quickly restored West’s cushion with his hat-trick and the pick of the bunch of his four goals.

A swivel of his hips on half way saw him send Macritchie to the turf as he ghosted the other way and gallop clear on a slaloming run which saw him evade three Aths challenges before driving home from 20-yards.

On 56 minutes it was 4-1 as Morrison was allowed to stroll unchallenged and unmarked into the heart of ther six-yard box where he volleyed Ali ‘Barvas’ Macleod’s cross into the empty net.

Once again Aths crept back into the match when a Macritchie corner found the net through a forest of legs with the last touch apparently coming from a West Side boot.

Martainn Shields rounded off the scoring with a toe poke under the keeper.