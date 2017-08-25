Jackets triumph as players brave the weather to boost Harris competitions

The Isle of Harris golf club can take great satisfaction in hosting another successful Life Members and Open tournaments.

Both competitions, for men and women, were fully subscribed and as popular as ever. Not even rainy and windy conditions on the Thursday and Friday of competition could prevent over 200 matches being played over the three days. Quite remarkable!

Play began on Thursday afternoon with a fun Texas scramble. Played over nine holes because of the poor conditions 11 teams of four took to the field. Madness you might think, but you try telling that the competition is cancelled! Not worth the risk!

In the end the team of David Harris (Cruden Bay) Hugh Dan Maclennan (Braehead) Irene Park (Kirriemuir) and Cathy Clark (Cruden Bay) emerged victorious. Stewards enquiry is still in session.

Friday morning was wet and windy for the life members tournament. Despite this there was a full entry.

Winner of the men’s scratch was Chris Mather (Dumfries) with the scratch 74. In second place was Michael Clark (Royal Aberdeen) with a scratch 78. In the ladies scratch the winner was Pam Jack(Belling ham) with a scratch 86, beaten into second place was Marion Mather (Dumfries) scratch 90.

In the handicap section John Morrison (Glasgow) took first place with a grand net 60 (85 – 25–60) pushing into second place Donald Morrison (Cardross) who carded a net 65 ( 80– 15–65). In the ladies handicap Maureen Robertson (Dalmahoy) won with a nett 70 (89 – 19–70) pushing into second place Marion Mather (Dumfries) who scored a net 71.

A grand life members competition.

The ‘Jackets’ Open, for men and women, is held over three sessions – Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon.

The weather this year favouring the Saturday entry. Emerging winner in the gents scratch, and first-time jacket winner ,was Andy Macdonald (Stornoway) with a fine scratch 67. In second place with a scratch 71 was Michael Clark (Royal Aberdeen) with a scratch 71. In the ladies competition the jacket went across the pond to Connecticut in the clutches of Margaret Wood with a scratch 86 pushing into second place ,by virtue of BIH, Dawn Susan (Harris GC) also with a scratch 86.

In the men’s handicap competition the winner was Harris born Donald F Morrison (Cardross) with a superb nett 57 (72 – 15–57). In second place was Murdo Montgomery with a net 60 (76 – 16–60). In the ladies handicap competition the first time jacket winner was Irene Park (Kerriemuir) who carded a net 66 (88–20 2–66). In second place was Caroline Edwards (Powfoot) with a net 69.

In the Archie Macleod Memorial trophy, for local players , the winner was Angus McSween with a net 64 (77–13– 64) A fine score. In second place was Billy Fraser with a net 65 (72 – 7–65) in third place was Alan Gunn with a net 66 (82 – 16– 66)

Tournament organiser Hugh Maclean was effusive in his praise for all the competitors and supporters saying: “The dynamic of this tournament is quite amazing and we record a debt of thanks to all who make this such a special event.

“A word of thanks to our hard-working greenkeeper James Dunne and to the committee of the club.

“Our thanks also goes to our sponsors Catherine Campbell (Harris tweed and knitwear) Donald John MacKay (Luskentyre Harris Tweed company ) And Scott Laurie (fell financial planning) we appreciate your continued support.

“Once again a quite remarkable tournament.”