Back Cadet is UK Swim Champ

An Army Cadet the Western Isles has returned back north a UK Swimming Champion.

Cadet George Greenstock (13) from Back Detachment, 1st Battalion the Highlander’s, represented Scotland at the Army Cadet Force Association National Swimming Championships, held recently in Aldershot.

George was one of four cadets from the Highland battalion selected to be part of the Scottish Team, after winning silver at the regional competition held in Glasgow last month.

On the day Scotland did extremely well, with the team finishing overall second, with plenty of medals returned north of the border, including a medal won by Cdt Greenstock.

George came 1st in the Junior Boys Relay, now making him a UK Swimming Champion, as well the Junior Boys team finishing 1st in the team scores.