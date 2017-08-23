British gong for our kerry

Kerry MacPhee needs no introduction to Gazette readers. The South Uist cycling superstar has worn lycra for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, won and podiumed across the world on two wheels and has a whopping 10 gold gongs for the Western Isles at the NatWest Island Games.

Late last month the Kilphedar flier added another precious piece of silver to her creaking mantlepiece after winning a silver medal at the British Championships.

Racing at Cannock Chase, a track Kerry has struggled badly at due to allergy issues in the woods which make her unable to breathe, she pedalled onto the podium but she admits it was a tough race.

“I’ve never raced well in Cannock Chase and find it hard to go hard,” explained Kerry.

“Coupled with a week off, then a week of filming and very little structured training whilst away racing, it was an absolute battle of the mind as the body was having a mega silent protest. I held on however and was super chuffed and relieved.”

Following on from yet another glorious podium at Cannock Chase, our Kerry was back on her bike for the final British series race in Built Wells, Wales, where she again rode well.

“It was a brilliant course- punchy, techy and some great features and I had a lot of fun riding in second with Ffion James,” she said. “Once she snapped the elastic after 5.5 laps, I allowed myself to enjoy the final lap knowing we had a big gap to fourth.

“I felt much better than at the British Champs, mostly due to banking some good training, shedding 1 or 2 of the extra kilos I’m carrying and just focusing on being grateful to get to race.”

She added: I would like to thank Loch Duart who I’m very excited to be doing more work with, MacInnes Bros too, as I’m still rocking the trek they got me in 2014, Madison for the di2 group set on the bike and Rock and Road who have been there from the start.

“This will be one of my last races in the R&R colours as the shop has now been closed for a few months so it’s the right time to bow out and work with new sponsors.”