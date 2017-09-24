Camanachd Leòdhais beaten by Lochaber

Camanachd Leòdhais travelled to Spean Bridge to take on high-flying Lochaber on Saturday. The title challengers showed exactly why they are pushing for promotion as they took the win by a score of 12-0.

Leòdhas had almost twenty players unavailable to them this week but were still able to find fifteen players for the game. Manager Duncan MacIntyre rolled back the years to play wingback whilst five members of the under-fourteen squad were included in the squad. Stewart MacRitchie and Kieran MacDonald were hoping to build on their assist and goal from the week prior; Dylan Murray and Daniel Harrison were joined on the bench by debutant Ciaran Murray. All five juniors enjoyed considerable game time.

Lochaber also had several players unavailable to them. Whilst Lewis chose to bring along juniors to help them gain invaluable experience, Lochaber instead littered their side with a handful of Premiership players including Finlay MacDonald and Ryan Johnstone.

Lewis put forth a valiant effort from the first whistle but Lochaber’s quality shone through and the home side were 4-0 up inside the opening seventeen minutes. Lewis’ best spell of the game came shortly thereafter and with goalkeeper Euan Gilmour in particularly good form, they held the hosts without another first half goal.

The majority of the second half saw Lewis’s four forward positions being occupied by three thirteen year olds and a fourteen year old and they will have almost certainly taken plenty from the experience.

Lochaber scored a further eight goals in the second half. As the final whistle blew, Lachlann Campbell had scored five on the day, Max Campbell accounted for four, Keith Neville added two with MacDonald rounding out the scoring.

Lewis will finish their season Saturday with a trip to take on Lochcarron. Live updates can be found on Twitter @lewiscamanachd