Darts legends Eric Bristow and Bobby George to visit Stornoway

Stornoway Sea Angling Club hosts the biggest ever darts exhibition to hit the Island, with Eric Bristow and Bobby George coming to Stornoway, on Friday 27th October.

It will be five time World Champion, Crafty Cockney, Eric Bristow’s first time in Stornoway.

Eric won his world titles in 1980, 81, 84, 85 & 86. Bristow’s skill and personality helped turn darts into the worldwide spectator sport it is today.

It was Bobby George he beat to win that first World Title in 1980, in a game that put darts on the map.

Eric also won the World Masters five times and was founding member of the PDC in 1993.

Bobby George (The King of Bling) makes his 4th visit to Stornoway having previously played in the Caberfeidh, Heb and the Rangers Club.

Bobby’s biggest win was the News of the world title in 1976, which is worth a visit to You Tube to see it.

He is widely recognised as one of the games biggest personalities, with his flamboyant entrances on stage bedecked in jewellery and wearing a crown and cloak.

Tickets for the night are on sale in the Sea Angling at only £10 each.

There will be an auction on the night for a chance for 4 members of the audience get a chance to play the legends.

There are also qualifying competitions in the Sea Angling on the Saturday before, and on Wednesday 25th Oct at 7pm there is a Women’s and under-18 competition, these are to decide on 10 local players to play these darts greats.

A night not to be missed. Doors open 6.30pm

See you at the oche!