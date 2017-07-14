Fowler feels at home in Scotland

World number six Rickie Fowler says it's great to be back playing links golf in Scotland.

Fowler, this year's Honda Classic winner, has a terrific record in the country, having won the 2015 Scottish Open in Gullane.

He has his sights set on repeating that victory this year, and carded an opening round of -5 to set himself well on his way ahead of Friday's play.

The American is in the later group of tee of times on Friday and with the wind whipping up at Dundonald it's sure to be a test.

But it's a test Fowler knows all too well and relishes.

He said: "It's a lot of fun to be back here at The Scottish Open.

"It was unfortunate I had to miss it last year with the schedule and the Olympics being part of the summer, and just didn't allow for me to be over here the week before The Open.

"But I'm excited to be back having won here in 2015 at Gullane.

"I think it's a great way for me to come over and get ready for The Open, but also to play somewhere where I know I can play well.

"I love playing links golf.

"It's a great week."