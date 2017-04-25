Isle of Harris Golf Club

The first major competition of the summer season was the ‘Roy Burgess Trophy’ competing for it were eleven golfers,three three ball matches in the morning and a two ball in the afternoon.

There is always some ‘amusement’ in golf, as was the case in the match that I played in, we started on the par three fourth hole, the first man duffed his ball and didn’t make the top of the ridge I skyed mine onto the ladies tee and the last man topped his twenty feet, we all went onto get a four, which we thought not too bad considering.

The morning matches finished with Big Chris in first place with a net 64 and Bill Cross in second with 67, however, the result of the two ball afternoon match put Captain Kenny in second place with a net 66.