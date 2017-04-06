On the right path for health

More than 20 million adults in Britain are physically inactive a salutary reminder that exercise is crucial for good long term health. As part of the Paths for All ‘Smarter Choices Smarter Places’ programme, Sport & Health at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar secured funding for ten cycle lockers at the Lewis Sport Centre in Stornoway and three at Lionacleit Sports Centre.

Linked to the ‘Cycle To Work’ scheme that offers tax incentives to purchase a bike, this means that it will be possible to cycle to both Sports Centres and leave your bike and clothing in a secure location and then even have a shower perhaps before work.

Alison MacCorquodale from the Comhairle’s Development Department, says: “Cycling is one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine and as well as the health benefits, it can save you money and helps the environment. Knowing there is somewhere secure (and dry!) to store your equipment will hopefully encourage people to start cycling to work and build up their confidence to make longer trips by bike.”