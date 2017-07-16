Poulter heading out for final round in 'right state of mind'.

Ian Poulter knows that mind games can force you to lose a game of golf before you've teed off.

The Ryder Cup star has been around the sport long enough to recognise that your head has to be straight before you approach the first tee.

And with a clear mind, the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open leader says, even the toughest courses can be there for the taking.

As the competition nears its conclusion on Sunday, Poulter is bang in the mix, sharing a -9 share of the lead with fellow Englishman Calum Shinkwin and Aussie Andrew Dodt.

Poulter said: "Attitude is everything. I think more than anything else - you can beat yourself up before you get on the golf course, which is a problem.

"You know it's going to be tough. You know it's links golf.

"You know the bunkers are there to catch you out and you know you can make a mistake at any given moment, especially in strong wind and rain.

"So before you go out, you could do half the damage before you start.

"I think starting with the right frame of mind, and kind of, you know, know it's going to be a tough day, and everyone else is going to have just as tough a day as you are.

"You know, grind out pars when you need to grind them out, and if you can take a few opportunities, then it will add up to a pretty good day."

