Rugby season to end with under 13 clash

The curtain will come down on the rugby season this weekend with Stornoway’s final home match.

On Saturday afternoon Highland U13s will make the trip across the Minch to face The Nicolson Institute S1 School of Rugby side.

For the majority of the squad this will be their first game of rugby, therefore they will need all the support they can get. Team coaches have stressed how valuable it would be to see a combination of the supporters that have turned up to the junior and senior games this year and to come together and cheer on the next generation on the afternoon of Stornoway Rugby Club’s annual end of season club dinner which will follow later that night.

Anybody who is interested in attending the end of the season dinner, more information is available by emailing stornowayrugby@gmail.com.

If any of the club’s junior members plan on coming they must be fourth year or above.