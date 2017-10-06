Rugby teens strut their stuff at Bayhead

Caledonian Tier 4 North Conference

Ross Sutherland were the visitors for matches at U16 and U14 level. Conditions were perfect at Bayhead, Stornoway and a good crowd turned up to watch.

Ross were only able to travel with 9 players at U14 level, which worked well as it meant that 26 young local players were given game time.

This included 3 players who were playing in their first game of rugby, so thanks are due to the Ross coaches for agreeing to mix up the teams.

The match was played 15-a-side spread over three 15 minute sessions with players rotating after each session.

As it turned out the two sides produced an exciting, evenly contested match with the Stornoway team edging it 8-7.

There were 2 tries a piece with Nathanael Millar scoring Stornoway’s tries and Ross’s flying winger, Scott, scoring both of their tries.

Nathanael and Harry Bray were successful with a conversion each while Ross Sutherland’s kicker just missed one of their kicks.

A strong Ross U16 team proved too much for the Stornoway side winning fairly comfortably 38-7, six tries to one.

Most of the damage was done in the first half with Ross scoring four unanswered tries.

Stornoway raised their game in the second half, producing an encouraging performance with No 8 John Hughson prominent.

After a number of close calls they were rewarded late on with a try scored by the industrious Aidan Millar, converted by Keiran McEwan.

Six of Stornoway’s U18’s travelled over to Invergordon to play for the combined Ross Sutherland/Stornoway RFC team in the Caledonia U18 League against Stirling County 2nds. Stornoway’s Rory Mighton captained the side in a very competitive match that ebbed and flowed and was in doubt right up to the last play of the match.

With County narrowly leading 17-12 with minutes to go, the Ross/SYRFC side piled on the pressure.

However, County held them out and with the last play of the match went down the other end to score the deciding score.

Final score was 22-12 with Rory Mighton scoring one the combined side’s two tries.

Another great weekend’s rugby with over 50 of our junior players playing some rugby.

The senior squad had a week off as Aberdeen Grammar 2’s called off.

The seniors are away this week to RAF Lossiemouth.