Scots top pool in Cape Town Rugby Sevens

Scotland reached the knock-out stages of the HSBC World Sevens in Cape Town yesterday, winning three from three.

They did it the hard way, only winning their opener deep into added time and holding off a stirring fightback from Wales to top the group.

In their opener against Samoa, the Scots found themselves 12-0 down in quick time before a Nick McLennan try, converted by Scott Wight, got them on the scoreboard at half-time.

Samoa stretched their lead and despite a Fraser Lyle try, again converted by Wight, seemed to have done enough only for James Fleming to level two minutes into added time, Wight holding his nerve to convert and earn the 21-19 win.

It was a simpler job in the second match against Uganda, won 38-7 thanks to tries from James Farndale (two), Dougie Fife, James Johnstone, George Horne and Fleming, Wight converting four.

A penalty try and touchdowns from Fife and McLennan, with two conversions by Wight, saw the Scots open up a 19-0 half-time lead against Wales, who had two players yellow carded in the opening four minutes.

Wales, though, fought back and were within five points when a Joseva Nayacavou try gave Scotland some breathing space.

However, Wight was unable to convert and a late converted try for Wales made it a three-point lead. Although the Welsh fought on deep into added time in an effort to snatch an unlikely win, Scotland held on to keep their 100 per cent record intact, winning 24-21.

The Scots will now play USA in the quarter-finals, the winners in with a chance of meeting England, who face Fiji.