Shinty - final home game of the season

Camanachd Leodhais welcomed Lochcarron to Shawbost on Saturday for the final home game of the season.

Kenny “Duffy” Murray and Ronan Sinclair came back in to bolster the defence with Peter Gomez moved up front alongside the returning Will Church.

Stuart “Tyson” Campbell also returned to the subs bench along with youngsters Keiran MacDonald and Calum MacRitchie.

As usual there was a strong wind blowing down the pitch and Leodhais secured the wind in their favour for the first half.

The homsters began brightly and were pressing for the opener.

Will Church had the first sight of goal before Peter Gomez forced a save from the visiting keeper. Shortly after this Gomez had to leave the field as he was feeling unwell. Young Macdonald entered the fray in his place.

Lochcarron began to get a foothold in the game and in 21 minutes Criesdien

Finlayson found some space and dispatched a fine strike past a stranded Cay in the Leodhais goal.

Play raged from end to end with chances for both sides being squandered.

Both keepers were kept busy but one save from the home custodian Cay beggared belief. An outstanding stop.

Eventually Leodhais levelled on 30 minutes when the returning Church slipped his marker and coolly stroked the ball past the advancing Lochcarron keeper.

Desperate defending by the visitors revented Leodhais going ahead.

Following good work from Connor Macdonald and Paul Duke, Will Church looked to have put Leodhais in front but a fabulous goal line clearance from the Lochcarron full back saved the day.

Half time arrived with the score level although the Dubh is Gorm would later rue their profligacy in front of goal.

Lochcarron with the wind at their backs proved a tougher proposition in the second half.

They quickly re-established the lead with a goal from Lance Mccuish on 50 minutes.

Ally Lamont was struggling with a foot injury and he was moved up front with Tyson Campbell coming on in his place at full centre. Young Keiran Macdonald came off.

The home team began to impose themselves again and the only surprise was they didn’t score.

First, Ally Lamont struck a beauty that fizzed just over the bar then Paddy Sinclair struck the right hand upright.

The visitors finally put the game to bed on 76 minutes when a speculative shot from distance was parried by Cay and the impressive Liam Arnott was first to react to knock in the rebound.

One last throw of the dice saw Connor Macdonald replaced by young Calum Macritchie marking his competitive debut in Leodhais colours.

However it was to no avail and the visitors comfortably held out to secure the win.

Three away games remain for Leodhais this season. First up is a trip to Strathpeffer to play high flying Caberfeigh on Saturday, September 9th.