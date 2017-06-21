“Without sponsors we would really struggle to compete” says chairman

Western Isles Island Games Association Chairman Norrie ‘Tompsh’ Macdonald’ paid tribute to The Scottish Salmon Company - and to all who have sponsored and assisted the WIIGA squad - admitting without them the squad would be unable to compete at international events, such as next week’s NatWest Island Games.

Speaking on the day the squad received their kits with Alan Brown of main sponsor The Scottish Salmon Company in attendance for the handover, Norrie commented: “Without our main sponsor we would be really struggling.

“We do require the assistance to enable us to compete at this level. But we try and offer things in return and it is important we present ourselves professionally and be good ambassadors both for the island and the sponsors.

“We like to think over the years everyone has bought into things on the ambassadorial side, primarily for the Western Isles, but especially for the sponsors, because when people conduct themselves properly it reflects well on everybody.”

The Western Isles squad departs Stornoway this Saturday (June 24) on a chartered flight to the Swedish island of Gotland where they will compete across a number of sport across seven days of competition.

“One of the big pluses for me though is seeing so many kids competing and preparing to travel with us to these Games,” he continued. “To see so many young athletes with the potential to represent the Western Isles for years to come is great and these Games are all about developing sport on the islands.

“To see so many fresh school children preparing for their first Games they have no idea of what is to come.

“The Island Games are such a wonderful and massive event, they will be awestruck.”

He added: “The Island Games is such an incentive and it drives sport forwards, drives the quality up and we are hoping on the development side of things the bottom comes up and will push the team even further and help produce elite athletes from the islands.”