11th annual Women’s Cancer Challenge

Despite having helped raise a titanic six figure sum for the Lewis Branch of Cancer Research UK, the Women’s Cancer Challenge 5K event will continue its popular fundraising 5K with an event later this month.

Taking place on Saturday, May 20, the event again sets off from Lews Castle College.

Over the last ten years participants in the event have raised over £100,000 for the Lewis branch of Cancer Research UK and it has become the largest sporting participation event in the Outer Hebrides. Don’t forget you can walk, jog, run or any combination on the day!

Thanks very much to everyone who has entered the event so far – entry forms can be left at Sports Centre Reception or be sent to: Tony Wade, 3 Crowlista, Isle of Lewis, HS2 9JF.

Cheques can be made payable to ‘Women’s Cancer Challenge’.

Organiser Tony Wade commented: “We hope to have this year’s t-shirt available shortly – they will be displayed at Sports Centre Reception when they arrive! This year you can also enter online by following the link - www.cruk.org/wcc2017.

“The JustGiving link for people to set up their own fundraising page is: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising-page/creation/choose-url?pcid=7b6d4080-7970-41b9-be8c-878b8fafd2e3

“Sponsor forms are also available at Sports Centre Reception and you can organise Gift Aid to add even more cash in to the coffers of the award winning Lewis branch of CRUK!2

Tony also revealed that there is a JogScotland training group meeting at the Sports Centre at 12.45 every Friday – all abilities (and genders) are welcome and ‘Slàinte Mhath’ Members can attend this session free!

He added: “We would love everyone who has participated over the last ten years to join us – why not encourage a colleague to take part too following the really successful (and dare I say competitive walking challenge that has recently been underway)? It’s always easier when you have company to run/walk with.”

For more information contact Tony Wade.