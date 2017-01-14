Alternative Burns celebration

As part of the national celebrations for the birthday of our national bard, Robert Burns, An Lanntair, Stornoway has created a very special evening’s entertainment.

You are invited to hear a programme of music which puts a modern slant on the Burns tradition, enjoy a cocktail or two and sample the special alternative Burns buffet.

Lewis Singer/songwriter Colin MacLeod will be joined by traditional Gaelic singer Kathleen Macinnes in a programme highlighting the Burns influence on modern song writing, links to the Gaelic tradition and of course, our Island poetry.

Also included in the evening will be a specially created short film poem by the Shetland artist Roseanne Watt, showcasing the Western and Northern Islands.

The event has been made possible with funding from Event Scotland’s Winter Festivals Scheme.

The evening will take place on Friday, January 27th from 8pm.

For ticket information log on to: website