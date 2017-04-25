Appeal launched to find maritime artworks

Do you have a work of art tucked away that reflects Scotland’s maritime heritage?

If so, you could help boost a growing national art collection.

As part of an ambitious art acquisition programme, the Scottish Maritime Museum is keen to hear from any members of the public who may have works of art by artists born or living in Scotland and depicting a Scottish shipbuilding, engineering or coastal scene which would befit the growing collection.

Fiona Carmichael, curator of art at the Scottish Maritime Museum, said: “We’re leaving no stone unturned in our quest to create the best, nationally recognised maritime-based art collection. We are sure there must be some fascinating maritime art works held by members of the public who might want to see them cared for and on show as part of a national collection.”

If you have a work for consideration, call 01294 278283.