BBC ALBA TV LISTINGS

FRIDAY APRIL 14

17.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s Programming

18.35 Machair – Gaelic soap based on the Isle of Lewis (rpt)

19.00 An Là – News

19.25 Live Rugby – Pro12 Edinburgh v Zebre

21.30 Vets: Gach Creutair Beo – At AVR in Aberdeenshire, Scott Rigg treats a cat with a broken jaw

22.00 Seirm – Cathy McDonald presents singer Gillebride MacMillan appearing with Kyle Carey

23.00 Rapal – Featuring The Moon Kids, Turtle and Laura St Jude

SATURDAY APRIL 15

16.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s Programming

17.05 Scottish Championship – Ayr United v Dundee United

19.20 Binneas Na Trad – The Halton Quartet perform ‘Triger Part One’ at the 2016 Trads

20.00 Breabach Beò – Folk band of Breabach perform at Celtic Connections 2017

20.25 Earrann Eachdraidh/History Shorts (rpt)

20.30 Alba – includes chart hits from Fatboy Slim and Basement Jaxx

21.00 Seirm – Cathy McDonald presents acclaimed singer Siobhan Wilson

22.00 Scottish Premiership Highlights – St Johnstone v Aberdeen

23.00 Balaich Lasgach Alasga – Dino lets his crew sleep, but he finds himself in danger without a deckhand

16.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s Programming

18.30 Seachd Là – News Review

19.30 Alleluia! – Calum Martin performs Psalm 133 – Episode 20 (rpt)

20.00 From Harris with Love – Alasdair climbs Clisham in search of his sheep and Alison leads a walk on Luskentyre beach (rpt)

20.30 Cearcall – a nostalgic look at original material from the current affairs series

21.00 Ceol Country – More from the Northern Nashville Caithness Country Music Festival

22.00 Scottish Premiership highlights – Dundee v Hamilton

23.00 Easter Rising – Ar-a-mach na Càisge – Episode 4 – Thomas Clark’s efforts to free Ireland

SUNDAY APRIL 16

17.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s programming

19.00 Aibisidh/Quiz Show

19.30 Speaking our Language (rpt)

19.55 Earrann Eachdraidh – History Shorts (rpt)

20.00 An Là – News

20.30 Vets: Gach Creutair Beo – Romain Pizzi is at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian to perform keyhole surgery on a Coati

21.00 Trusadh – One woman’s unique journey as she knits a very special jumper for the pope

22.00 Taghadh Bho Na Trads – Linda MacLeod presents Hunter’s Law, Breabach, Paul McKenna and Mike Vass

23.30 Seòid a’ Chidsin – The Kitchen Coves – The lads prepare stilton burgers and marinated beef for a family barbecue

MONDAY APRIL 17

17.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s programming

19.00 Na Drobhairean – Series about the Drovers and the drove roads of Scotland

19.25 Speaking our Language (rpt)

19.55 Earrann Eachdraidh – History Shorts (rpt)

20.00 An Là – News

20.30 Sar Sgeoil – Sunset Song – Cathy MacDonald explores the Mearns using the novel ‘Sunset Song’ as her guidebook

21.00 Ceol Country – More from the Northern Nashville Caithness Country Music Festival

22.00 Trusadh – One woman’s unique journey as she knits a very special jumper for the pope

23.00 Latha bha Siud – Series where people remember significant times in their lives

23.25 Alleluia!

TUESDAY APRIL 18

17.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s programming

19.00 Aibisidh/Quiz Show

19.30 Speaking our Language (rpt)

20.00 An Là – News

20.30 From Harris with Love – A fishing competition is held on Sammy’s loch and Robin goes on a deer stalking course

21.00 A’ Ghaidhealachd/Highlands – It’s summer, the most intense of all seasons in the Highlands

22.00 Seòid a’ Chidsin – The Kitchen Coves – The lads are preparing a curry for a Saturday night

22.30 Taghadh Bho Na Trads – Linda MacLeod presents music from Hunter’s Law, Breabach, Paul McKenna and Mike Vass

23.00 Tèarmann/Home from Home