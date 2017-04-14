BBC ALBA TV LISTINGS

FRIDAY APRIL 14
17.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s Programming
18.35 Machair – Gaelic soap based on the Isle of Lewis (rpt)
19.00 An Là – News
19.25 Live Rugby – Pro12 Edinburgh v Zebre
21.30 Vets: Gach Creutair Beo – At AVR in Aberdeenshire, Scott Rigg treats a cat with a broken jaw
22.00 Seirm – Cathy McDonald presents singer Gillebride MacMillan appearing with Kyle Carey
23.00 Rapal – Featuring The Moon Kids, Turtle and Laura St Jude
SATURDAY APRIL 15
16.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s Programming
17.05 Scottish Championship – Ayr United v Dundee United
19.20 Binneas Na Trad – The Halton Quartet perform ‘Triger Part One’ at the 2016 Trads
20.00 Breabach Beò – Folk band of Breabach perform at Celtic Connections 2017
20.25 Earrann Eachdraidh/History Shorts (rpt)
20.30 Alba – includes chart hits from Fatboy Slim and Basement Jaxx
21.00 Seirm – Cathy McDonald presents acclaimed singer Siobhan Wilson
22.00 Scottish Premiership Highlights – St Johnstone v Aberdeen
23.00 Balaich Lasgach Alasga – Dino lets his crew sleep, but he finds himself in danger without a deckhand
16.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s Programming
18.30 Seachd Là – News Review
19.30 Alleluia! – Calum Martin performs Psalm 133 – Episode 20 (rpt)
20.00 From Harris with Love – Alasdair climbs Clisham in search of his sheep and Alison leads a walk on Luskentyre beach (rpt)
20.30 Cearcall – a nostalgic look at original material from the current affairs series
21.00 Ceol Country – More from the Northern Nashville Caithness Country Music Festival
22.00 Scottish Premiership highlights – Dundee v Hamilton
23.00 Easter Rising – Ar-a-mach na Càisge – Episode 4 – Thomas Clark’s efforts to free Ireland
SUNDAY APRIL 16
17.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s programming
19.00 Aibisidh/Quiz Show
19.30 Speaking our Language (rpt)
19.55 Earrann Eachdraidh – History Shorts (rpt)
20.00 An Là – News
20.30 Vets: Gach Creutair Beo – Romain Pizzi is at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian to perform keyhole surgery on a Coati
21.00 Trusadh – One woman’s unique journey as she knits a very special jumper for the pope
22.00 Taghadh Bho Na Trads – Linda MacLeod presents Hunter’s Law, Breabach, Paul McKenna and Mike Vass
23.30 Seòid a’ Chidsin – The Kitchen Coves – The lads prepare stilton burgers and marinated beef for a family barbecue
MONDAY APRIL 17
17.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s programming
19.00 Na Drobhairean – Series about the Drovers and the drove roads of Scotland
19.25 Speaking our Language (rpt)
19.55 Earrann Eachdraidh – History Shorts (rpt)
20.00 An Là – News
20.30 Sar Sgeoil – Sunset Song – Cathy MacDonald explores the Mearns using the novel ‘Sunset Song’ as her guidebook
21.00 Ceol Country – More from the Northern Nashville Caithness Country Music Festival
22.00 Trusadh – One woman’s unique journey as she knits a very special jumper for the pope
23.00 Latha bha Siud – Series where people remember significant times in their lives
23.25 Alleluia!
TUESDAY APRIL 18
17.00 Prògraman na Cloinne – Children’s programming
19.00 Aibisidh/Quiz Show
19.30 Speaking our Language (rpt)
20.00 An Là – News
20.30 From Harris with Love – A fishing competition is held on Sammy’s loch and Robin goes on a deer stalking course
21.00 A’ Ghaidhealachd/Highlands – It’s summer, the most intense of all seasons in the Highlands
22.00 Seòid a’ Chidsin – The Kitchen Coves – The lads are preparing a curry for a Saturday night
22.30 Taghadh Bho Na Trads – Linda MacLeod presents music from Hunter’s Law, Breabach, Paul McKenna and Mike Vass
23.00 Tèarmann/Home from Home