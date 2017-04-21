Bringing Soul to Scotland

Following the release of her latest Top 10 album last year singer, songwriter and actress Beverley Knight is embarking on a new UK tour for summer 2017.

And the new tour includes a Scottish date at the Glasgow 02 ABC on Wednesday, June 28.

Beverley is taking to the road again after a string of sold out gigs in the spring of 2016 and having completed a six month run in the smash hit West End musical The Bodyguard in January of this year.

On the new tour she will play a broad set featuring hits from her career, highlights from her latest album Soulsville as well as a few surprises that fans have come to expect from her legendary live shows.

Recorded last year at Royal Studios in Memphis, the Soulsville album celebrates the music, sounds and legacy of Memphis and was produced by Grammy nominated Justin Stanley. It features original material co-written by Beverley alongside a handful of classic Memphis covers.

The new tour will see her perform favourite tracks from this latest hit album including the self-written Radio Two A-listed airplay hit Middle of Love and the singer’s stunning version of the Ann Peebles classic I Can’t Stand The Rain as well as fan favourites spanning her recording career like Shoulda Woulda Coulda and Come As You Are.

There will also be a nod to her newer role as leading lady of the West End.

The triple Mobo winner and multiple Brit nominee said: “Last year was so full of professional highlights – releasing my eighth studio album Soulsville and performing again in the West End to name but two.

“My first love is appearing on stage as myself and I can’t wait to give it my all again on the new Soulsville tour.”

Beverley explained what fans in Scotland can expect from the show in Glasgow this June.

She said: “It will mostly be showcasing the songs from the Soulsville album which came out last year and I will also be playing the hits and the songs that people will know from my back catalogue. There will be a little touch of musical theatre as well.”

Beverley Knight will perform at the Glasgow O2 ABC on June 28. Tickets are available from: http://gigst.rs/BKnight and www.ticketmaster.co.uk