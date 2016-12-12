Bryan Adams fans treat only Scottish gig in Inverness

The Canadian, multi-platinum recording artist, Bryan Adams is coming to Inverness for his only Scottish show in 2017.

The Summer of ’69 performer, will take to the stage for the outdoor show at Bught Park, Inverness on Sunday, July 16th.

This show – his first in the Highlands – is a continuation of his Get Up Tour, and is one of just a handful of outdoor shows that Bryan Adams will perform in the UK next year.

Bryan Adams said: “I’m delighted to be continuing my tour and heading up to Inverness next summer.

“It will give me an opportunity to perform tracks from my latest album, Get Up, as well as some of my earlier classics. It’s going to be a special show and I hope my fans are able to join me.”

Bryan Adams’ latest studio album Get Up has received much acclaim.

Produced by famed ELO frontman Jeff Lynne it features nine new songs and four acoustic versions, highlighting Adams’ unique voice and depth.

The outdoor show at Bught Park, Inverness is being organised by Inverness-based concert promoter, LCC Live, which has recently confirmed that The Beach Boys and Olly Murs will also be performing in Inverness in 2017, as part of Live in the City.

LCC Live’s Director, Les Kidger, said: “It’s been a life-long dream of mine to bring Bryan Adams to Inverness for an outdoor show, so I’m absolutely thrilled to be staging his only Scottish show in 2017, in Inverness.

“This is a massive coup for LCC Live, but also for the people of Inverness and the Highlands.

“It’s going to be a summer of live music in Inverness, with The Beach Boys and Olly Murs performing too, but Bryan Adams tops the line-up!

“He’s a legendary musician, having sold millions of albums worldwide, and sounds absolutely superb live, so we expect tickets to sell fast.”

Provost Helen Carmichael said: “The news that Bryan Adams is to headline the third concert that LCC Live is to stage in Inverness in 2017 is most welcome.

“I am sure that this show, and the previously announced shows starring The Beach Boys and Olly Murs, are going to provide a boost to our city’s economy by attracting concert goers from far and wide.

“Shows like these create an unforgettable atmosphere in our city and create memories that will be appreciated for years.”

Tickets for Bryan Adams are on sale now from: www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991.