Elaine C Smith is a Scottish institution – but so are Barlinnie and dodgy banks, according to Ian Pattison, creator of Rab C Nesbit. All we know is that the woman is really rather funny.

She comes to An Lanntair fresh from her highly successful TV productions Two Doors Down and Elaine C Smith’s Burdz Eye View.

Smith, one of Scotland’s finest performers, entertains with her outstanding one woman show, a hilarious mix of intelligent stand up, storytelling and music.

The documentary style show will follow Elaine’s first stand up tour in ten years, taking her across Scotland’s once much sought after holiday destinations by the sea.

Burdz Eye View is a light-hearted and, to a degree, female-skewed, view of Scotland’s oldest established, traditional holiday destinations.

Elaine acts as our through-line, for the people and the places seen through her eyes.

She has an incredible gift of putting people at their ease and, as a result, the series reflects a rare glimpse of some of Scotland’s most colourful and quirky characters, set against the backdrop of scarcely-highlighted Scottish seaside towns.

This is Smith at the top of her game: cheeky, outspoken and yes, very, very funny!

Elaine said: It’s a chance to perform my one-woman show in magical places from my childhood.

“It’s also an opportunity to meet some incredible people and to show off Scotland to the watching world.”

Elaine is looking forward to heading to the Western Isles.

She said: “I am really looking forward to my visit to the beautiful Isle of Lewis with my one woman show which will feature in the new series of STV’s Burdz Eye View.

“I hope the people of Lewis enjoy the show and that we can do justice to such a wonderful part of Scotland.

“I’ve been bowled over by the response from the public and I’m glad that we have given the audience in Scotland a chance to look at their country through my travels and to see what a beautiful place we live in.”

Catch Burdz Eye View On Friday, May 26, at An Lanntair. Visit ww.lanntair.com for tickets.