Calling all Island Punks

In case you hadn’t heard, 2016 officially marks 40 years of punk.

There have been a year’s worth of exhibitions and events to mark the anniversary, and articles published everywhere from The Guardian to The New York Times.

Stornoway arts centre An Lanntair is a little late to the party- but what’s punk about punctuality?

Over the next few weeks, The Pocket Cinema will be showing a season of punk-inspired films to celebrate 40 years of punk, leading up to Party at the Pictures presents: Sid and Nancy, taking place in the auditorium on the 26th November at 8pm.

This event will include a screening of the cult film starring Garry Oldman as the (in)famous Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious, followed by a performance of original material and covers from local band Black Cub, and a DJ set to top the evening off.

As another element of the Party at the Pictures event, is an exhibition of archive images from the punk scene on the Isles of Lewis and Harris during the 1970s and 80s.

The arts centre would love to hear from anyone in possession of these (they don’t mind if they’re a little rough-and-ready!) or from anyone who has memories from that time that they’d like to share.

Even if you would just be up for writing a couple of lines about your experiences of punk on the Outer Hebrides, or have a few old polaroids lying about, please email oriana@lanntair.com to find out more.