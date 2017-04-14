Calling all writers and poets

Dr Chris Powici is handing over the reins of Northwords Now after a successful 7-year stint as editor of the premier literary magazine of the north. His successor Dr Kenny Taylor takes up the reins for the forthcoming edition.

Meanwhile the Spring edition (Issue 33) has recently been distributed (around 8,000 copies) throughout Scotland for free uptake by the public. Outlets includes bookshops, coffee shops, art centres– amongst others – and over 200 branch libraries mainly in the north and islands.

The current edition includes the inaugural edition of Tuath (North), an 8-page Gaelic supplement edited by Rody Gorman, which features new short stories, poetry and commentary – in Gaelic and English (Beurla) - by Maoilios Caimbeul and Pàdraig MacAoidh, Mary Montgomery and Alasdair Caimbeul, amongst others.

The new publication was launched at a reading at Sabhal mòr Ostaig, Isle of Skye on Wednesday (April 12) .

Tuath and its parent magazine Northwords Now are both generously supported by Creative Scotland and Bòrd na Gaidhlig. Adrian Clark, Chair of the Board, expresses the Board’s thanks to the funders, the contributors, the outlets and the readers – and a special thanks to Chris Powici for his excellent contribution as editor. Chris himself said “it has been a privilege and highly rewarding experience.”

His successor, Keny Taylor, well-known nature writer and speaker, based on the Black Isle, is “excited at the prospect” of taking on the role of editor of this well-loved magazine founded in 2005 by Rhoda Dunbar.

The magazine can be found online: here where writers can find out how to submit their poetry and prose – in Gaelic, Scots, and English – and other varieties thereof.