Catch this musical mix of Americana, Nordic and Celtic

Stornoway is just one stop off on singer/songwriter Mark W. Georgsson’s upcoming tour of the Highlands and Islands this month to promote his debut album, ‘Faces And Places’.

The multi-instrumentalist might have been born and bred in Coatbridge, but his music reflects a myriad of sounds from far distant shores.

The album came out in January on the world’s first not for profit record label, ‘Last Night From Glasgow’.

‘Faces And Places’ was recorded between Edinburgh, Mull and Reykjavik with Rod Jones from Idlewild producing the album.

The result is a mix of Country/Alt. Folk/Americana and Celtic ballads with a touch of Nordic vibe.

And already the music is making an impact as the album made the nominations list for this year’s Scottish Album of the Year Awards.

Available on limited edition 12” vinyl and digital download with artwork by acclaimed Scottish photographer Brian Sweeney the album was launched at a sold out gig at the world famous Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow.

Joining Georgsson on the run of acoustic dates is his good friend Barrie-James O’Neill (ex-Kassidy frontman and Lana Del Rey co-songwriter).

Barrie-James released his debut album, ‘Cold Coffee’ in 2016 to critical acclaim and is currently working on his highly anticipated second solo record.

And for a taster of what Mark’s music is all about why not check out his latest single coming out this Friday, July 21st called ‘A Banjo Lament’.

Have a listen on Mark’s Facebook page and the track is available for download via ‘Last Night From Glasgow’ on all digital formats.

Mark W. Georgsson and Barrie-James play The Crown Hotel in Stornoway on Saturday 29th July.

Tour Dates:

26th July - Braemar, Braemar Gallery

27th July - Inverness, The Spirit Level

28th July - Dornoch, The Eagle Hotel

29th July - Stornoway, The Crown Hotel

30th July - Portree, The Isles Inn