Celebrating LGBT history at An Lanntair

An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway is participating in LGBT History Month this February.

This annual national event aims to acknowledge, discuss, promote and celebrate the history of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.

With the help of the Scottish Queer International Film Festival, An Lanntair has put together a fascinating programme of events throughout February that celebrate LGBT culture and encompasses film, artist talks, literature, and even karaoke.

Recent research by the Equality Network has shown that life for LGBT communities can be particularly challenging in rural parts of Scotland.

Scott Cuthbertson of the Equality Network said: “There are LGBT people in every part of Scotland, sometimes forgotten and often with vastly different experiences of inclusion so it’s fantastic to see such a diverse mix of film, poetry, and artist talks as part of An Lanntair’s LGBT History Month programme.

“The visibility and inclusion of LGBT history month will hopefully provide a welcome boost to the LGBT community in Stornoway and the Hebrides.”

An Lanntair’s programme for 2017 seeks to shine a light on LGBT issues, art, writing, film and themes through a diversity of inspiring events for everyone. As the first ever LGBT History Month event on the Isle of Lewis, the programme is all about raising the profile and visibility of LGBT people, history, lives and experiences.

CEO of An Lanntair, Elly Fletcher, said: “I can’t wait to launch this brilliant programme of events for LGBT History Month. An Lanntair is an arts centre that sits at the heart of and serves all communities of Stornoway and the Outer Hebrides.

“For me, LGBT History Month gives us a superb opportunity to recognise and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in our communities.

“For the team and I here at An Lanntair, this work does not stop at the end of the month - far from it - we are looking forward to continuing to diversify our programme throughout our annual calendar, exploring LGBT issues and arts across all our work”.

To see the full programme of events go to: http://lanntair.com/events/category/lgbt-history-month/