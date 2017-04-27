Crofting Tools from Arnol Blackhouse head to China

A Cliabh (peat basket) and Tairsgeir (peat cutter) from Arnol No 42 Blackhouse on the Isle of Lewis are part of a brand new exhibition set to tell Scotland’s story to an international audience when it opens in China this Friday, April 28th.

Romantic Scotland explores how a romantic view of the country’s past popularised by writers like Sir Walter Scott and painters like Alexander Naysmyth compares with archival evidence of Scotland’s history.

Curated by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and the National Galleries of Scotland, the exhibition will see nearly 100 objects, paintings, photographs and other treasures flown over 5,000 miles to be enjoyed by visitors at one of China’s largest cultural institutions.

Other artefacts making the journey from Dumbarton include plate glass negatives showing Eigg, Coll, and Scarinish.

These objects, along with a wealth of paintings, photographs and stories will take visitors back in time to the eighteenth century, when a new cultural movement transformed Scottish art, literature and national identity.

Romantic Scotland aims to draw Scotland and China closer together by strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

The artworks and artefacts going on display in Nanjing all exemplify the sheer strength and richness of Scottish culture, and will both engage the Chinese public and help raise awareness of Scotland’s illustrious history.

This in turn encourages interest from potential visitors to Scotland, fulfilling the long-term commitment of made by both countries to strengthen Sino-Scottish relations.