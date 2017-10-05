Curtain up on theatre productions at Island schools

Two Gaelic drama productions: Aisling Meadhan Oidhche Samhraidh [A Midsummer Night’s Dream] & Togail Nàisean [Building a Nation] are to be staged this autumn, produced and developed by Glasgow Life.

The tour takes in venues in the Isle of Lewis, North Uist, South Uist, Isle of Skye, Isle of Mull, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Curtain up on the productions in the Islands will be at An Lanntair, Stornoway today (Thursday, October 5th) from 7.30pm. Then the tour travels to North Uist on Saturday, October 7th and will be staged at Carinish Hall from 7.30pm before heading to South Uist on Monday, October 9th where audiences will enjoy the productions at St Peter’s Hall from 7.30pm.

Both productions originally formed part of Glasgow Life’s six works-in progress-series last year, a programme that was unprecedented in scope and ambition.

Now on the back of that success and with support from Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

Glasgow Life has produced and developed these two into full productions for a wider audience. Togail Nàisean [Building a Nation] has also received support from the National Theatre of Scotland.

Aisling Meadhan Oidhche Samhraidh, is a one man performance by Daibhidh Walker and comes from the team who brought the critically acclaimed MacBheatha to the Edinburgh Festival Stage.

It mixes the rich poetic language of Shakespeare with some perfectly scripted contemporary belly laughs, confidently showcasing puppetry within one of Shakespeare best love played

Togail Nàisean is a spoken word and sound performance by poet and Gaelic learner Martin O’Connor. Steeped in the industrial voice of his own Glaswegian Scots, he explores the personal relationship with voice, accent and dialect and unearths the words we lose when we leave the land for the city, the words we lose when a place is swept away by deindustrialization, and the words we lose when we are disconnected from our cultural identity.

He challenges perceptions of the Scottish cringe and the voice as a class indicator and asks if Gaelic accents carry the same bias or result in the same marginalisation. It is provocative performance art and spoken word performance by one of Scotland’s most sought after Scottish writers and artist.

Rona Macdonald, Gaelic Arts Producer for Glasgow Life said: “As part of our new Gaelic Arts Strategy, Glasgow Life is committed to nurturing and developing talent, increasing audiences for Gaelic Drama and providing new and innovative theatre that enhances our Gaelic sector.

“This tour is further evidence of that commitment. We have been working for some time with the hugely talented performers, writers and production teams to bring these productions to Gaelic communities in the central belt and Islands.

I’m sure these unique and exciting productions will delight audiences Gaelic speakers, learners and those with an interest in the language”.