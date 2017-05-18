Debut of e-Ceilidh will feature Islands’ schools

This afternoon (Thursday) at 2pm, e-Sgoil will host its first pilot e-Ceilidh to enable schools across the outer Hebrides to perform as part of the same event.

Today’s performances will include 10 minutes each from Castlebay, Lionacleit, Tarbert and Stornoway with a mixture of Gaelic songs, fiddles, accordions, pipes and choirs.

If all works well, it will allow more sharing of performances and events across schools and the authority.

The ceilidh will begin at 2pm and the livestream link will kick in shortly after that.

The public are invited to join the Ceilidh, simply by clicking: this link