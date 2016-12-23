Dougie Maclean is the latest act announced for HebCelt 2017

Dougie MacLean, one of Scotland’s most revered singer songwriters, is making a return to the Hebridean Celtic Festival next year.

MacLean, who appeared at the first HebCelt in 1996 and is in the festival’s Hall of Fame, will take his solo show to Stornoway in 2017.

He will be joined at the event by Skerryvore - just announced as ‘Live Act of the Year’ at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards - and who have a new single and album to be launched in the new year.

Also announced for next year’s event are the Peatbog Faeries, another act in the HebCelt Hall of Fame and one of the biggest names in contemporary folk music, who are marking their 25th anniversary this year.

New live act Ímar, who include members of groups including RURA, Manran and Talisk; make their HebCelt debut. Also appearing will be local favourite C. Macleod (formerly known as The Boy Who Trapped the Sun) whose eagerly awaited new album comes out next year; and the Luke Jackson Trio, another HebCelt first, featuring the award-winning singer songwriter from Canterbury.

HebCelt, which will be held from 19-22 July, has already announced headliners The Waterboys as well as former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan, and Tide Lines, a Scottish band with strong traditional influences.

HebCelt director Caroline Maclennan said: “Dougie Maclean enjoys legendary status and is in the festival’s Hall of Fame for his outstanding contribution to music for more than 40 years, so we are thrilled he is returning to HebCelt.

“The other artists we are announcing are a fantastic blend of established favourites and exciting new names.”

Dougie MacLean, OBE, is a much-honoured singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer, who last appeared at HebCelt in 2013, the same year he received the BBC Radio 2 Lifetime Achievement Award.

MacLean said: “HebCelt is rightly regarded as one of the best festivals, with its unique setting, the wonderful atmosphere and great music programme.

“I have a long connection to Lewis and to the festival, dating back to the very first event, and it’s always a real joy to return to see so many friends and perform to the brilliant HebCelt audiences.”