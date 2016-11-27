Early bird tickets for book festival

Next year the 13th Ullapool Book Festival will be held from Friday, May 5th to May 7th.

The programme will be announced in March when tickets will go on sale.

There will be a limited number of weekend tickets covering all 15 sessions costing £95: individual session tickets will be £8 each.

But for those who trust UBF to produce a great programme, and who are happy to buy without knowing who the writers are, they are once again running a special offer from this weekend, with a full ticket available for only £85.

The offer will stop on the last day of the year and no more weekend tickets will be sold until they go on sale in March at the full price of £95.

You can buy these special offer tickets either from the website: here or by sending a cheque (made out to Ullapool Book Festival) to Ullapool Book Festival, 33 Seaforth Road, Ullapool IV26 2UY enclosing a stamped address envelope.

The festival committee are very excited about their 2017 programme and are delighted that, yet again, they have attracted a wonderful group of guests.

The festival will announce the list of 2017 guests in mid-January.