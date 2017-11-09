Elaine C. Smith flies in to the Highlands & Islands for a new series

A brand new series of Elaine C. Smith’s Burdz Eye View – starting on STV on 17 November – sees much-loved actress and comedian Elaine C. Smith continuing her travels around Scotland as she takes her one-woman stand-up tour across the length and breadth of the country.

The new six-part series, which will air on Friday evenings at 20.00, follows the acclaimed Scottish entertainer as she visits the Highlands & Islands, exploring the region and getting to know the people who live, work - and laugh - there.

This third series features Elaine joining a laughter yoga class in Inverness and sailing up the Great Glen on a barge to Fort William before travelling on in her campervan to some of Scotland’s most stunning islands.

She enrols in a Gaelic beginners’ class on the Isle of Skye, tries her hand at black pudding making and weaving during her very first visit to Lewis and Harris, takes to the saddle to go pony trekking on the Isle of Mull and flies to Barra beach to join an all-female waulking/singing group.

Elaine C. Smith’s Burdz Eye View, which is made for STV by RPM Arts and Solus Productions, offers viewers an entertaining journey of discovery around Scotland from Elaine’s unique and personal perspective.

From the scenic splendour of the natural landscapes she travels to by a variety of transport types, to the varied and fun pursuits she gets involved in as she meets the people of Scotland, Elaine provides an informative, insightful and humorous commentary - delivered in her signature style with wit and warmth.

Elaine C Smith said: “I’m so excited about the third series of Burdz Eye View and delighted that STV viewers can join me for another journey around our beautiful country.

“This time I’ve headed north to the Highlands & Islands to take in some of the most incredible scenery I’ve ever seen, and meet with some of the fantastic folk who live there.

“I had the pleasure of visiting Lewis and Harris for the very first time and I’m confident I’ll be back. From laughter yoga and axe throwing to making black pudding, weaving and arriving on Barra beach by plane, this series is full of fun and discovery and I hope the audience enjoys the chance to see this stunning part of Scotland through my eyes.”

Bobby Hain, director of channels at STV, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Elaine back to STV’s airwaves for a third series of Elaine C. Smith’s Burdz Eye View. Viewers are in for a treat as they are once again invited to join one of our country’s favourite actresses and comedy greats on her travels around Scotland, visiting some of our most beautiful locations and meeting real local characters. We think this third series could be Elaine’s most popular yet.”

Burdz Eye View Episodes

Episode 1: Inverness - Elaine joins a craft group for older gentlemen, participates in a laughter yoga class and visits the historical and moving site of the Battle of Culloden before performing her lively gig at the Eden Court Theatre.

Episode 2: Fort William - Elaine travels up the Great Glen on a barge to the Highland garrison town to join a roller skating group then take a trip on the Jacobite steam train over the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct. She revisits the moment when Bonnie Prince Charles raised the Scottish standard then returns to Fort William to perform her sell-out show.

Episode 3: Skye - Elaine takes her campervan over the sea to the island where she visits Scotland’s only Gaelic college to enrol in a beginners’ class, and enjoys a morning coffee with Lord and Lady MacDonald before trying her hand at some axe throwing.

Episode 4: Lewis and Harris - Elaine travels to the Outer Hebrides to visit the islands for the first time. She helps out on a traditional croft, makes some black pudding and has a go at weaving before heading back to Stornoway to perform her show.

Episode 5: Mull and Iona - Elaine takes her campervan to Mull where she tries her hand at glass making in Tobermory, goes pony trekking up the hills and then takes a trip on a 1930s sailing boat to the iconic pilgrimage destination of Iona accompanied by a group of local musicians.

Episode 6: Barra - In the final episode, Elaine visits the jewel of the Hebrides, arriving by plane on the island’s world-famous beach runway to explore historical sites, join an all-female waulking/singing group and round off her tour by performing an emotional gig in Castlebay.