Enjoy the benefit of actor David Hayman’s experience

With a C.V as long as your arm ranging from the Citizens Theatre’s King Lear, Jimmy Boyle in ‘A Sense of Freedom’ to DCS Mike Walker, the hard bitten cop in TV hit Trial and Retribution, actor David Hayman is a well known face in theatre, film and on our TV screens.

And with a wealth of experience gleaned from a 40 plus acting career he will be bringing his advice and and support to Islanders who have an interest in the craft to Stornoway in February.

Of his work he has declared: “I love the craft, I love the job of acting. My wife always says, ‘David, you belong on stage, it’s your natural habitat.’

So who better to pass on his knowledge and experience?

In his afternoon workshop in An Lanntair on Saturday, February 25th David Hayman will discuss how he has helped those he has directed develop their techniques.

Drawing on his extensive CV participants will also be able to gain insights into their own methods of preparation.

David will share the projects he is currently working on.

He will also examine the challenges of working in an industry with ever changing requirements and technological advances. The workshop will be relaxed, informal and with an emphasis on discussion, although some acting experience would be useful.

Following the workshop, in the evening, Islanders can then catch David Hayman in action in ‘The Cause of Thunder’. The premise of the story is: A funny thing happened on the way to the pub… Bob Cunningham thought he saw a man ascend into the sky.

‘It’s two years after the referendum, and Bob Cunningham has stuff on his mind: whether or not to take early retirement; politics, of course, and what to do about the No vote, Brexit, Corbyn, the refugee crisis… that weird thing about rising into the heavens… and not forgetting the letter from Ethel, his ex.

‘It puts him in storytelling mood – Bob is a raconteur – all the while trying to decide what to do about retirement and the onset of old age, and whether his life’s work is done. Is he finished? Can he come to terms with his, and his country’s, past, and future?’

‘The Cause of Thunder’ is performed by David Hayman, written by Chris Dolan and directed by David Hayman Jr and will be staged at the An Lanntair, Stornoway on February 25th at 8pm.

The workshop with David Hayman will take place at 2.30pm on February 25th. For more information and ticket availability go to: http://lanntair.com/events/event/