Festival of Museums events in Islands

Museums Galleries Scotland has launched its largest ever Festival of Museums programme, with a record-breaking number of events including two in Eilean Siar.

From the 19-21 May, more than 130 events will take place in museums across Scotland in a celebration of culture and history.

Events in Eilean Siar are:

Bernera Museum, Friday 19 May to Saturday 20 May - Bernera Museum is opening its doors early for this year’s Festival of Museums.

Through a series of new displays, visitors can explore the rich cultural history and wild landscape of Great Bernera.

The Iron Age House at Bosta Beach, Friday 19 May to Saturday 20 May – as part of the spectacular summer opening weekend, visitors can discover how Iron Age families lived as they take a fascinating look around the reconstruction of an Iron Age House on Bosta Beach, where late Iron Age structures were discovered after a severe storm in 1993.

Museum venues across the country will welcome visitors with creative and hands-on activities, while spotlighting the wealth of culture in Scotland’s best-loved attractions.

For the festival’s 11th year, there will be events for everyone, from little ones to big kids, both day and night – including treasure trails, public art events, theatre performances, historical re-enactments, a feast, a vintage gala day and even a silent disco.

Festival of Museums events will take inspiration from Scottish history – ancient and modern – from the lives of the Picts and Border Clansmen, the rich culture of the Vikings and the swashbuckling escapades of Scotland’s pirates to the culinary choices of the glamorous Georgians and the genteel pastimes of the elegant Edwardians.

Joanne Orr, Chief Executive of Museums Galleries Scotland, said: “This year’s Festival of Museums is bigger, bolder and more exciting than ever.

“The action-packed weekend will give visitors in Eilean Siar a chance to celebrate culture, discover history and learn something new – as well as have some fun. We want to ignite imaginations and to encourage people to explore Scotland’s incredible museums and galleries.”

Culture Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said: “I would encourage everyone to take part in the Festival of Museums, it offers a packed programme of activities for all ages with 130 events expected to be held all across Scotland. The event has become a diary fixture with museums and galleries and raises their profile and reputation with visitors.”

The Festival of Museums is run by Museums Galleries Scotland, the national development body for Scotland’s museums and galleries.

To view the full festival programme, visit: website