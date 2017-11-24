First hebcelt 2018 acts announced

An enticing mix of international artists and home-grown talent make up the first acts announced for the multi-award-winning Hebridean Celtic Festival’s 2018 line-up.

The first acts on the bill for the festival, which will run from 19-21 July in Stornoway, come from three different countries.

Festival favourites Skipinnish will headline the arena opening evening on Thursday, 19 July.

The band’s ascent is escalating, having rocketed to the top of the Scottish music scene recently and being shortlisted for Live Act of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2017.

Having released their ninth album this month, the internationally-acclaimed Blazin’ Fiddles will play HebCelt as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations next year.

After a stunning HebCelt debut Tide Lines will be back in 2018. Shortlisted for Live Act of the Year in the trad awards, the band released their first full-length album, and have a fervent fanbase.

The Tumbling Souls, a six-piece, fronted by Lewis singer-songwriter Willie Campbell, features members of Face The West, Astrid and Hò-Rò, will make their festival arena debut.

Also featured are Kinnaris Quintet, a new all-female band who combine new compositions with traditional Scottish and Irish, Bluegrass, old-time and classical music.

Completing the Scottish contingent, Trail West, whose members hail from Tiree and South Uist, plan a new album in 2018, backed with a new six-piece festival line-up.

Vishtèn and the Yves Lambert Trio join the festival programme to continue HebCelt’s long cultural connection to Canada. Hailing from Prince Edward Island’s Evangeline area, Vishtèn are a trio of multi-instrumentalists who merge traditional French songs and Celtic and Acadian music with a modern twist of rock and indie-folk influences.

Representing Denmark will be one of the country’s leading folk acts, Habadekuk.

The eight-piece band blend folk, salsa and big band jazz. The group’s debut album was awarded Album of the Year at the Danish Music Awards in 2011.

There are a limited quantity of early bird tickets for this year’s event from: www.hebceltfest.com.