Flannan Isle mystery stars a trio of talented British actors

Scotland-based thriller Keepers, starring Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan and Connor Swindells, has received £125,000 from the Production Growth Fund.

Inspired by the Flannan Isle mystery, Keepers, directed by Kristoffer Nyholm, is currently filming on location in Scotland including Galloway.

On an uninhabited island 20 miles from the rugged Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers arrive for their six-week shift.

As Thomas (Peter Mullan), James (Gerard Butler) and Donald (Connor Swindells) settle into their usual, solitary routines, something unexpected and potentially life-changing occurs: they stumble upon something that isn’t theirs to keep.

Where did it come from? Who does it belong to? Suddenly, a boat appears in the distance that might hold all the answers...

What follows is a tense battle for survival as personal greed replaces loyalty and, fed by isolation and paranoia, three honest men are led down a path to destruction.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure shooting in one of the most dramatic and picturesque parts of Scotland,” said the producers of the film.

“We searched long and hard for the right landscape in which to set our story and found it in Dumfries and Galloway.

“With the warm Scottish welcome we received on day one and the great local talent we’ve engaged both in front of and behind the camera “

Natalie Usher, director of Screen at Creative Scotland said: “Creative Scotland is delighted to be supporting the production of Keepers.

“The support from the Production Growth Fund has helped secure another high-profile film production for Scotland, further enhancing our reputation as a key filming destination where filmmakers can benefit from working with our world class craft and technical talent, as well as utilising our excellent production facilities and stunning locations.”

She added: “It’s made for a genuinely thrilling experience and a film that we’re all very proud of.”

Keepers is set for general release later this year.