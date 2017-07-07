Fundraising on the high seas with an Irish flavour

Folk music enthusiasts were treated to a musical fundraiser in Stornoway’s Criterion Bar on Thursday night when the ‘Ireland to Iceland 2017’ troupe of musicians entertained.

The six-strong group of Tommy Owens, his son John, Sean Gerrity, Martin Fox, Paul Rogan and Paul Taaffe set off from Killybegs Harbour in Ireland on June 30th for a month long journey that will see them travel up the coast of Scotland on to the Faroes and finally to Iceland.

They are raising money for non profit organisation based in Mullingar, Ireland called ‘Good to Talk’, which helps people who need counselling.

The guys are currently waiting for a weather window to open up so that they can make their next hop on the tour to the Faroes, so you may catch them in town tonight (Friday) or Saturday if you fancy a bit of folk with an Irish lilt.

Find out more about the band and their charity effort at their Facebook page: Ireland to Iceland 2017.