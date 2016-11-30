Gaelic Panto in Stornoway and Harris

The Fèisean nan Gàidheal panto is coming to Lewis and Harris on the 5th and 6th of December as part of the annual tour of Gaelic schools throughout Scotland.

There will be three performances in the Town Hall, Stornoway on Monday 5th (9.30am, 11 am and 1.45pm) and one in Sir E Scott 9.15am on Tuesday 6th December.

Pupils from Back, Tong, Laxdale, Lochs, Park, Shawboast, Breasclete, an Taobh Siar, Stornoway Primary and the Nicolson Institute expected to be in the audience.

Hansel & Gretel agus Fèill Mhòr na Fuine has been specially written and directed by Fèisean nan Gàidheal’s drama officer, Angus Macleod.

This year’s panto production stars MJ Deans (Angus Weaver of Grass; Hùb Hàb), Calum Macdonald (Shrapnel; The Cheviot, the Stag & the Black, Black Oil), Debblie Mackay (Bannan) and Iain Beggs (Shrapnel; Bannan).