Getting organised for 2017 Hebridean Cycle Challenge

This year’s Hebridean Cycle Challenge and Walk will be held on Saturday 17th June 2017 and is an excellent opportunity to give you focus to get the old bikes or walking boots out and enjoy the magnificent outdoors.

At the same time you can help to raise funds for this amazing charity the Andrew Macleod Memorial Fund

To make things a bit more interesting the organisers have selected new routes for the charity cycle and charity walk.

Please note there will not be a race element this year.

The Charity Cycle will be 17 miles long, will start at the Lochside Arena just outside Stornoway, and will travel over the Pentland Road to Carloway Community Hall.

The Charity Walk is a section of the brand new walk designed by the Carloway Estate Trust.

This 5 mile walk will start in Tolsta Chaolais and travel cross country to Carloway Community hall.

If you'd like to find out more about the day please visit our website: here or look at the Facebook page here which gives the details of the actual day, entry forms, last year's results and much more.

If you have any further question then please contact us via the email address shown on the website info@hebrideancyclechallenge.co.uk

If you can’t take part but would like to support the charity please click make a donation

The event is being run by the Lewis and Harris Youth Club Association and offers something for everyone above the age of 16.

The Hebridean Cycle Challenge team are delighted that they will be continuing to raise funds for the ‘Andrew Macleod Memorial Fund’ which has been set up within CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), with the objective of raising sufficient funding to provide ‘cardiac screening sessions’ within the Western Isles.

Entry forms can be downloaded from: website.

Entries must be in by 10th June.