Getting ready for the Memory March

Alzheimer Scotland Lewis and Harris is holding its 5K Memory March on June 3rd from 2pm to 6pm.

This year walkers will leave from the Bridge Centre, Bayhead to complete a 5k Town circular route (maps with registration).

Registration from 1.30pm. Adults £10, 12-16 year olds £5 and under 12s free with an adult admission.

Indoor bouncy castle, cupcakes, balloon release and treasure hunts will be available for kids.

The dress code is ‘Please wear Purple’. Tshirts are available at £5.

If you wish to register early please email: mmacinnes@alzscot.org