Launch of Grinneas nan Eilean

The Islands Open Exhibition - Grinneas nan Eilean - launches at 5pm on Saturday 17th June at An Lanntair, Stornoway.

The exhibition will be held from 17th June to 29th July 2017 – for the very first time running through the height of the summer.

Grinneas dates back to the 1970s and pre-dates An Lanntair. It is the opportunity for practicing artists who are residents or from the Western Isles to be displayed at a major public gallery.

Hundreds of works are submitted covering all the known disciplines, painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography, ceramics and textiles, presented by professionals, amateurs and enthusiasts alike. It is no exaggeration to say that there is something for everyone.

The overall impact is impressive as the works climb the walls in true salon fashion, while the detailed viewing has all the hallmarks of a treasure hunt as visitors scan the panorama of art for that special work.