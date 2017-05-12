Lights, camera and definitely some action with Craig Hill

Craig Hill is firmly established as one of Scotland’s best-loved entertainers with sell-out national live tours and five BBC TV series to his name.

He has sold out all 15 of his previous Edinburgh Fringe seasons, each year’s show subsequently touring throughout the UK as well as internationally. Hot on the heels of last year’s hysterically funny, sold-out UK tour and fringe season, Craig Hill, Scotland’s favourite kilted treasure, gets snap happy with an evening of gloriously camp, no-holds-barred comedy.

Craig flashes his kilt pins, strikes a pose and calls ‘Lights, Camera… and, most definitely, Action!’Bring your Auntie, bring your Hubby… bring your Selfie! Renowned for his cheeky, irreverent and incisive stand-up, razor-sharp improvisation as well as superb audience rapport, Craig’s audiences know they are in for an evening of pure, unadulterated joy.

Craig brings his new show to Tarbert Community Hall on June 8 and An Lanntair on June 9. For tickets, visitwww.lanntair.com.