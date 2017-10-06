Lochs Choir 60th anniversary event

Although the Lochs Gaelic Choir was formed as a ladies choir in 1951, it wasn’t until 1957 that it became a mixed choir…and the rest, as they say, is history!

This means that, at the upcoming Mod in Fort William, the full choir will be, amazingly, celebrating its 60th Birthday.

Like every group that has been in existence for 60 years, it has seen much change: Perhaps there have been over 300 men and women whom the choir has brought together over the years, through changing fashions and kilt lengths, and who have all had the opportunity to be Sopranos, Altos, Tenors and Basses under a Lochie banner, but in its essence, we would hope that much of the choir’s original purpose and outlook still remains today.

Some of us now have the choir firmly in our DNA; others have come and gone more fleetingly, have come to the island or moved away to far-flung corners of the world. Natural performers have shared their rich talents.

Many, perhaps more shy or reluctant stars, have surprised themselves in what they have achieved, and what we can achieve together.

Members have come to the choir from all over the parish and beyond - from all walks of life; both young and old; partaking in the choirs successes and failures; the competitions, the travels and the new places to visit and explore; the laughter and anecdotes; its hard work and play…but more than anything, in the close ties and friendships that have grown over the years through the shared joy of socialising together, of singing Gaelic song, and in preserving just a little of a fast disappearing culture and way of life.

All have contributed to the rich heritage of the choir and our island. All have left their individual marks on the choir, in all sorts of different ways, and helped extend the goodwill to Lochs and our community here, far beyond our own borders.

We would like to take an opportunity therefore to celebrate this significant milestone in the choir’s history, to look back, and to share some time with the very people who made this all possible, and helped get us to where we are now.

To this end, we are holding a special celebratory dinner in the Town Hall in Stornoway on Friday, the 10th of November (6:30 for 7pm), followed by a ceilidh dance, and a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to see and hear the biggest Lochs choir ever assembled.

While, sadly, not all our friends are still with us, and others will be unable to attend, we would like to encourage as many as possible of those people who have sung with the choir over those years (even for just a short time), or who have played such a significant part in supporting us, to attend.

Does this include you?

We really hope that you can come along, and that it will be a unique, poignant, but most of all enjoyable evening.

Unfortunately, spaces in the Town Hall are quite limited, so we would appreciate it if you could let us know by the 27th October at the latest if you wish to attend.

Tickets will cost £30, and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. If you would like to come, please contact us on lochsgaelicchoir@hotmail.com or by phone 07917 113039.

We very much look forward to seeing you there!